28949 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 1, 2022

The Path to Zero: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Creates Decarb Business Group

Illustration of an LCO2 carrier. Image couretesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Illustration of an LCO2 carrier. Image couretesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. has established a Marine Decarbonation Business Development Group responding to the energy transition strategy promoted by MHI Group. 

“We have received numerous inquiries from customers regarding growth sectors such as LCO2 carriers and ammonia fuel vessels and we need a dedicated organization to coordinate the technological innovation and handle this business," said Toru Kitamura, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding. "The establishment of the Marine Decarbonation Business Development Group will accelerate the pioneering of new businesses that utilize and apply the oil and gas technologies possessed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, and in combination with conventional shipbuilding technologies, allow us to achieve ‘organizational ambidexterity.’”

This new organization, by consolidating a range of functions, from technology development and market research to the formulation and implementation of business strategies, will uses the treasure trove of technologies accumulated by the company over its long history of shipbuilding to accelerate technological development and new business creation in the marine decarbonization field. MHI/Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built more than 5,000 vessels since its founding in 1884.


Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 © BigBlues / Adobe Stock

Loadsmart Valuation Hits Over $1 Billion After Funding Round

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Wind Forecast: 45 Projects, $136B CapEx

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Accountant

● Italy

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int