Subscribe
Search

Pascagoula River Dredging Underway

April 10, 2023

© Glenn Austerfield / MarineTraffic.com
© Glenn Austerfield / MarineTraffic.com

Dredging operations are underway on the Pascagoula River in Pascagoula, Miss., and the U.S. Coast Guard is urging mariners in the area to exercise caution.

The Mike Hooks cutter suction dredge E. Stroud is currently conducting dredging operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just north of the U.S. Highway 90 Bridge on the Pascagoula River. Operations are expected to take approximately two weeks.

The dredging pipe is marked and illuminated at night, and mariners are advised to stay within the marked channel while transiting the area, the Coast Guard said.

The dredge can be contacted via VHF radio on channels 13 and 16, and it is displaying lights and day shapes indicating the safe side for passage in accordance with Inland Navigation Rule 27.

Dredging Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure Americas

Related Logistics News

(Image: Ports of Indiana)

New Operator Sought for International Ag Shipping Terminal...
(Image: US Wind)

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Project Office will open the Poe Lock, 12:01 a.m., March 25, marking the 2023 Great Lakes shipping season start. (Photo: Michelle Briggs / USACE)

Soo Locks to Open March 25 for 2023 Shipping Season
© EJRodriquez / Adobe Stock

Getting the Work Right: Coordinating Money, Time and Big...

PSA Halifax Orders Eight Electric RTG Cranes
© Craig A Walker / Adobe Stock

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come


Trending Logistics News

© Adwo / Adobe Stock

Australia's Port Hedland Being Cleared Ahead of Cyclone
Ports
© Matt Gush / Adobe Stock

Top US Shipping Gateway Mostly Closes Due to Port Worker...
Ports

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

LNG Imports Test EU Resolve to Quit Russian Fossil Fuel

LNG Imports Test EU Resolve to Quit Russian Fossil Fuel

Berlin Reviewing Decision to Allow Chinese Investment in Hamburg Port Terminal

Berlin Reviewing Decision to Allow Chinese Investment in Hamburg Port Terminal

GCMD Selects Lloyd’s Register for LCO2 Offloading Concept Study

GCMD Selects Lloyd’s Register for LCO2 Offloading Concept Study

First Ocean Vessel of 2023 Arrives at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor

First Ocean Vessel of 2023 Arrives at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News