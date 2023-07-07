Panama Ship Registry - Member of the Qualship21 for first time in 20 years

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), the entity overseeing the Panama Ship Registry, received a letter of approval from the United States Coast Guard congratulating the country for its qualification to the Quality Shipping for the 21st Century Program (QUALSHIP21) and the flag's commitment to quality shipping, since the Panamanian fleet vessels arriving at US ports have achieved an excellent record of Port State Control.

This is the first time that the Panama Ship Registry has achieved classification in this prestigious US government program.

With the purpose of guaranteeing a safe and environmentally committed maritime commerce, the United States Coast Guard created this program which came into effect on January 1, 2002. To qualify for this program, vessels must adhere to established requirements, which encourage exemplary vessels that show compliance and good environmental stewardship.

Ships flying the Panamanian flag reported a compliance rate above the 99% required for inclusion in the Qualship21 program. This is the result of a series of measures that were put in place to ensure the reduction of possible detentions upon arrival of vessels at US ports, highlighting: