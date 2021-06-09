28881 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 9, 2021

Panama Ship Registry Grows by 3.2 Million GT

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

The world's largest ship registry continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During the first four months of this year, 104 newly built vessels were registered to the Panama Ship Registry, representing 3.2 million GT.

At end of April 2021, the Panama Ship Registry fleet aggregated 8,652 ships with 236.5M GT, according to IHS Markit, an increase of 1.6% in the number of ships and 2.58% in tonnage compared to December 2020.

The fleet’s performance reached 96.6% compliance at the end of the first period of 2021, according to the results of the Port State inspections in the different supervision regimes established around the world.

The Port State inspections to ships arriving in Panama amounted to 218 inspections in the first four months of 2021, significantly exceeding those carried out in recent years.

Related News

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

 The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 Image courtesy Inmarsat

Inmarsat Milestones: 10k Ships with Fleet Express Installed, 'Fleet Data Academy' Launched

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Adjunct Auxiliary Machines Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int