New Overpass to Minimize Impact of Truck Traffic from Port of Savannah

Georgia Ports Authority announced plans to invest $29 million in an overpass linking Ocean Terminal to Route 17 designed to keep terminal truck traffic from impacting local neighborhoods.

The project is the outcome of joint collaboration among Georgia Ports Authority, the city of Savannah and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Led by GPA, the initiative started with talking to communities near Ocean Terminal and hearing their concerns on the impact of increased truck traffic on neighborhood streets.

The planned overpass will enable trucks to directly access Route 17 as opposed to using Louisville Road and local streets to enter the highway. The Georgia Ports Authority will construct the overpass and roadway entrance to U.S. 17 according to GDOT specs and be completed in 2026. The roadway will then be turned over to GDOT for their maintenance and repair.

“This is a port project in the best interest of the community,” said President and CEO Griff Lynch.

Lynch and Georgia Ports executives have been in contact with residents in the Brickyard area of the city near the port so they hear firsthand any concerns. “We want to keep trucks off local neighborhood roads for safety and sustainability reasons,” he said.

In addition to the overpass and entrance ramp construction to Route 17, GPA will also build a dedicated exit ramp from Route 17 and a new truck-only entrance roadway into Ocean Terminal designed for enhanced safety and traffic operations for the traveling public.

