Orion Joins Dredging Contractors of America

January 26, 2024

(Photo: Chip Worley / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
(Photo: Chip Worley / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Houston based dredging and marine construction contractor Orion Group Holdings – Marine Group has become a member of trade group the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA).

Orion has a near 100-year legacy and today ranks among market leaders in the provision of dredging services to keep waterways serviceable and to expand ports and other marine infrastructure throughout the United States, territories and Caribbean. The company works to create beneficial marsh habitats, dredging the nation’s waterways for the safe transport of our national resources and acts quickly to restore the national waterways in the event of major hurricanes and storms. Orion maintains a large fleet of cutter-head suction dredges, booster pumps and excavators.

William P. Doyle, CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America, said, “Orion is a world class company, operation and an exceptional leader in the U.S. dredging and marine construction industry. We are pleased to welcome Orion aboard.”

In 2023, the U.S. Navy selected Orion alongside Dragados USA and Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co on a joint venture to build a replacement dry dock at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Oahu, Hawaii.

Orion was recently recognized by the Florida Department of Transportation for finishing the eastbound portion of the NASA Causeway Bridge project over 100 days ahead of schedule and with zero recordable safety incidents. This new bridge will improve transportation for spacecraft and payloads, as well as increase safety and connectivity for maritime traffic using the waterways below.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District awarded Orion Marine a contract for Atchafalaya Basin, Gulf Intracoastal Waterway dredging. And, the Army Corps Engineers Galveston District awarded Orion a contract for maintenance dredging in Port Arthur, Texas.

The DCA serves as a voice of the dredging industry, with a vision to create a robust and unified organization whose stated mission is to develop solutions that preserve the Jones Act, promote the private fleet and create a strong national dredging program. The group describes itself as living platform that can expand its depth and reach when matters surface that could detrimentally impact the dredging industry.

Dredging Coastal/Inland

