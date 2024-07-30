Subscribe
Search

ZIM Opens USA Headquarters in Virginia Beach

July 30, 2024

From right: Nissim Yochai, ZIM USA President; Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor; Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO; Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Governor; Sheppard Miller, Virginia Secretary of Transport; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. (Photo: ZIM)
From right: Nissim Yochai, ZIM USA President; Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor; Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO; Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Governor; Sheppard Miller, Virginia Secretary of Transport; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. (Photo: ZIM)

Israeli ocean carrier ZIM celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.

"We are excited to open our new U.S.A. headquarters in Virginia Beach. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation," said Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO. "I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Glenn Youngkin for creating a business-friendly atmosphere in Virginia and to Mayor Bobby Dyer for his crucial support and dedication."

Nissim Yochai, President of ZIM USA, said, "This new campus is a significant milestone for ZIM USA. It will enable us to continue fostering growth in an innovative environment. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

Containerships North America Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

(File photo: Benjamin Rogers / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Manson to Perform Maintenance Dredging in Coos Bay
(Image: The Seward Company)

Cruise Port Being Redeveloped in Seward, Alaska
(Image: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Suape Buys Equipment for 100% Electrified...
(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP Cracking Down on Maritime Auto Theft
© alpegor / Adobe Stock

US Importers Balk at Return of $10,000 Container Shipping...
© MS_UNDASTOOD / Adobe Stock

Bad Weather Halts Container Movements Near Cape of Good...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Indonesia court prisons ex-Garuda chief over brand-new graft case
Italy's Snam reports 16% rise in H1 core earnings, eyes hybrid bond
Who is Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg?