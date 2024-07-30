ZIM Opens USA Headquarters in Virginia Beach

Israeli ocean carrier ZIM celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.

"We are excited to open our new U.S.A. headquarters in Virginia Beach. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation," said Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO. "I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Glenn Youngkin for creating a business-friendly atmosphere in Virginia and to Mayor Bobby Dyer for his crucial support and dedication."

Nissim Yochai, President of ZIM USA, said, "This new campus is a significant milestone for ZIM USA. It will enable us to continue fostering growth in an innovative environment. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible.”