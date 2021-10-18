28926 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 18, 2021

OneOcean Brings Voyage Optimization Solutions to Marlink Partner Program

(Image: Marlink)

(Image: Marlink)

Marlink, provider of smart network solutions, said it has partnered with OneOcean Group to add a range of advanced voyage solutions to its Application Partner Program.

OneOcean is one of the largest global suppliers of voyage planning solutions for the maritime industry with products used by over 15,000 vessels around the world to support and optimize navigation and compliance. The company develops and deploys innovative solutions that connect ship and shoreside teams, providing customers with the visibility and real-time information needed to support decision-making and drive operational excellence. Data is transformed into intelligent information, which is used to increase transparency and simplify complex tasks to enable teams to work more effectively and efficiently.

The Marlink Application Partner Program enables selected solution providers to optimize provision of services via its application management platform and enjoy streamlined and secure delivery of data and resources without the need for USB sticks or CD-ROMs.

This collaboration, which teams OneOcean’s solutions with the ease of provision afforded by Marlink’s application management platform, will give shoreside teams and seafarers swift, up-to-the-minute access to some of the best software on the market to enhance voyage planning and increase safety. All information required to remain compliant and minimize environmental impact is centralized and dynamically updated.

Information on the local marine environment is supplied in real-time, helping crews to make critical decisions that minimize the impact of their operations.

“OneOcean is focused on putting digital solutions in the hands of seafarers to facilitate faster and smarter ship management; the products in our portfolio work together to improve workflows, facilitate communication and ultimately deliver real benefits for our customers and the maritime industry,” said Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean. “This partnership with Marlink on the Application Partner Program aligns with our strategy and builds on the special relationship between the two companies to deliver solutions that reinforce safer, cleaner and more efficient working practices.”

“The Application Partner Program is building consistently into a powerful platform that puts the tools of digitalization into the hands of ship managers and mariners, with clear synergies for the vessel operations,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Digitalization will make the maritime industry smarter, safer and more efficient which it needs to be in order to tackle the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing automation and improving safety.”

Related News

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority holds Special Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and awards a $95 million contract for the first major dredge construction work to start on the billion-dollar Houston Ship Channel expansion and deepening program, Project 11.

Great Lakes Wins $95 Million Contract for Port of Houston Dredging

 © Wirestock / Adobe Stock

DP World Says Long Time Until Shipping Supply Chain Disruptions End

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

 © David / Adobe Stock

White House Working to Ease Shipping Bottlenecks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Insurance Claims Handler

● Belfast

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Storeman (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int