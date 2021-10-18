OneOcean Brings Voyage Optimization Solutions to Marlink Partner Program

Marlink, provider of smart network solutions, said it has partnered with OneOcean Group to add a range of advanced voyage solutions to its Application Partner Program.

OneOcean is one of the largest global suppliers of voyage planning solutions for the maritime industry with products used by over 15,000 vessels around the world to support and optimize navigation and compliance. The company develops and deploys innovative solutions that connect ship and shoreside teams, providing customers with the visibility and real-time information needed to support decision-making and drive operational excellence. Data is transformed into intelligent information, which is used to increase transparency and simplify complex tasks to enable teams to work more effectively and efficiently.

The Marlink Application Partner Program enables selected solution providers to optimize provision of services via its application management platform and enjoy streamlined and secure delivery of data and resources without the need for USB sticks or CD-ROMs.

This collaboration, which teams OneOcean’s solutions with the ease of provision afforded by Marlink’s application management platform, will give shoreside teams and seafarers swift, up-to-the-minute access to some of the best software on the market to enhance voyage planning and increase safety. All information required to remain compliant and minimize environmental impact is centralized and dynamically updated.

Information on the local marine environment is supplied in real-time, helping crews to make critical decisions that minimize the impact of their operations.

“OneOcean is focused on putting digital solutions in the hands of seafarers to facilitate faster and smarter ship management; the products in our portfolio work together to improve workflows, facilitate communication and ultimately deliver real benefits for our customers and the maritime industry,” said Martin Taylor, CEO of OneOcean. “This partnership with Marlink on the Application Partner Program aligns with our strategy and builds on the special relationship between the two companies to deliver solutions that reinforce safer, cleaner and more efficient working practices.”

“The Application Partner Program is building consistently into a powerful platform that puts the tools of digitalization into the hands of ship managers and mariners, with clear synergies for the vessel operations,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Digitalization will make the maritime industry smarter, safer and more efficient which it needs to be in order to tackle the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing automation and improving safety.”