Saturday, October 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 7, 2022

Oliver Named Interim Head of UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Damien Oliver (Photo: MCA)

Damien Oliver has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). Damien will begin his new role on Monday 17 October, which follows the current MCA Chief Executive Brian Johnson’s retirement.

Chairman and board member Christopher Rodrigues said, “Damien has had a number of high-profile roles within the MCA since joining in 2001 and he will bring a wealth of maritime experience and knowledge. Damien has been responsible for major projects and programs, procurement, commercial management and innovation, maritime business development which includes the UK Shipping Register and Shipping Concierge within the MCA. More recently, he has led on the program to replace the current Coastguard aviation arrangements with the second-generation search and rescue aviation contract (UKSAR2G). And also been in charge of the project to replace the radio network infrastructure for HM Coastguard.”

Oliver said, “It is a great privilege to be appointed as interim CEO of the MCA. I am very much looking forward to leading the Agency through the coming months.”

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “Damien has achieved great things during his impressive career with the agency to date, and I look forward to seeing the direction he gives to the organization as interim Chief Exec. The UK’s maritime industry is among the most advanced in the world, but growth is still so important. We’ll continue working together to build a more environmentally-friendly sector, support job creation, and promote the UK flag around the globe.”

