28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, April 25, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 25, 2022

Oceanside Harbor Dredging Begins

In this file photo, Manson Construction Company of Seattle conducts dredging operations in Oceanside Harbor, California. (Photo: Dena O' Dell / USACE)

In this file photo, Manson Construction Company of Seattle conducts dredging operations in Oceanside Harbor, California. (Photo: Dena O' Dell / USACE)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District began its annual dredging of the Oceanside Harbor inlet starting April 19.

Manson Construction Company of Seattle is dredging the channel to its authorized federal depth of 20 feet. Dredging is expected to be completed prior to Memorial Day weekend.

About 250,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand will be removed from the harbor’s entrance channel and placed along Oceanside’s beaches. The project’s local sponsor is the City of Oceanside.

The annual dredging project is conducted to maintain the federal channel within the harbor at its authorized federal depth and to provide safe navigation for recreational, commercial and military vessels that use it. Oceanside Harbor is one of four annual dredging projects conducted by the LA District.

The Corps dredges Oceanside Harbor to ensure that vessels can navigate safely in and out of Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton. Throughout year, the harbor inlet accumulates sand during storms and south swells. The sand buildup creates a shallow depth in the inlet and can result in breaking waves that are potentially hazardous to navigation.

Safety measures during the operation include a delineated pathway along the beach for moving equipment, posted signs, flagmen and a lead spotter vehicle for transiting heavy equipment. Environmental safety measures also are being implemented, including water quality monitoring and protections for western snowy plover and California grunion.

The Corps and the City of Oceanside remind residents and visitors to use caution on the beach in and around the pipe and vehicles.

Related News

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 © ProMicroStockRAW / Adobe Stock

Ports Seek Clarity on Next Stage of Brexit Border Processes

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Officer

● NA

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● NA

2nd Electrician

● N/A

post2016!

● San Jacinto College

1st Engineer

● N/A
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int