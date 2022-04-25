Oceanside Harbor Dredging Begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District began its annual dredging of the Oceanside Harbor inlet starting April 19.

Manson Construction Company of Seattle is dredging the channel to its authorized federal depth of 20 feet. Dredging is expected to be completed prior to Memorial Day weekend.

About 250,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand will be removed from the harbor’s entrance channel and placed along Oceanside’s beaches. The project’s local sponsor is the City of Oceanside.

The annual dredging project is conducted to maintain the federal channel within the harbor at its authorized federal depth and to provide safe navigation for recreational, commercial and military vessels that use it. Oceanside Harbor is one of four annual dredging projects conducted by the LA District.

The Corps dredges Oceanside Harbor to ensure that vessels can navigate safely in and out of Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton. Throughout year, the harbor inlet accumulates sand during storms and south swells. The sand buildup creates a shallow depth in the inlet and can result in breaking waves that are potentially hazardous to navigation.

Safety measures during the operation include a delineated pathway along the beach for moving equipment, posted signs, flagmen and a lead spotter vehicle for transiting heavy equipment. Environmental safety measures also are being implemented, including water quality monitoring and protections for western snowy plover and California grunion.

The Corps and the City of Oceanside remind residents and visitors to use caution on the beach in and around the pipe and vehicles.