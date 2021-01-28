Ocean Technologies Learning Platform for Wallem

Wallem has signed an agreement with the Ocean Technologies Group to implement its recently launched OCEAN Learning Platform.



The OCEAN Learning Platform is designed to deliver blended learning, assessment and competency management solutions to improve knowledge, skills and behavioural development. The new platform will boost learner interaction and engagement and drive the very best learning outcomes. Wallem’s 7,000 seafarers will access training content on board and ashore, track their progress and follow designated learning paths.

Implementing the platform is the next step in Wallem's strategy to deliver the highest level of safety and quality operations. It also expands Wallem’s commitment to support the next generation of seafarers by broadening access to some of the best learning content available, going beyond compliance and defining personalized training and career progression plans.

"We want to make sure training and development of our seafarers do not take a back seat in this time of increased demand and change," said John-Kaare Aune, interim CEO, Wallem Group. "We need tools to accelerate the time-to-competence for our seafarers."

"The OCEAN Learning Platform enables us to proactively close training gaps and increase training effectiveness, which in return will strengthen our safety culture. Simultaneously, the trainers at Wallem will benefit from the automated processes, training data analysis and ability to track crew achievements online," said Yvette de Klerk, Head of Training, Ship Management, Wallem Group. Photo: Wallem Group.





“We are delighted that Wallem has chosen to strengthen its partnership with us, being amongst the first customers to sign up to our new best of breed learning platform. As a progressive ship management company with a diverse fleet and global training initiatives across ship and shore, Wallem is ideally placed to take advantage of the comprehensive new features and services we now offer,” said Manish Singh CEO of Ocean Technologies Group. "We are particularly excited to introduce the platform to Wallem’s 7,000 seafarers and to deliver them a new level of learning experience that will help them to stay safe and achieve their career goals.”





Late last year, Manish Singh CEO of Ocean Technologies Group, discussed the future of eLearning on Maritime Reporter TV. Watch the video below.



