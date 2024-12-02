Obituary: Capt John M Cox III (1930-2024)

Tributes have been paid to The Maritime Group (International) (TMG) founder Captain John M Cox III following his death at the age of 93.

Capt Cox, known to his friends as Jack, died peacefully in Seattle on Thursday November 21 after a short illness.

He recently retired as chairman and president of The Maritime Group (International), which included The Maritime Group, Inc. (Seattle), The Maritime Group (Pacific), The Maritime Group (Asia) and The Maritime Group (Europe) - recently changed to The Maritime & Aviation Group (Europe).

Capt Cox remained chairman and chief executive officer of the board of the Black Ball Ferry Line of Seattle, Washington State, USA, at the time of his death.

He was married to the late Judy with whom he had children Madison, Laura and Toby, before marrying his second wife Jean.

Capt Malcolm W Parrott, managing director of TMG’s UK arm The Maritime & Aviation Group (International) Limited (TMAG), said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Capt John Cox. He was a titan of the maritime industry, especially in the cruise, ferry and port sectors, who will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him or work alongside him.

“He was our guiding light and mentor who led The Maritime Group (International) (TMG) from its inception in 1990 to the major global maritime consultancy it is today.

“In the words the poet, Alfred Lord Tennyson, he has ‘crost the bar’ but his memory and rich legacy remain as both a wonderful man and a consummate professional who made a lasting impression in the maritime world.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts go to all of Jack’s family and friends.”

Capt Cox, a master mariner, passed away just short of his 94th birthday.

He was born on December 5, 1930. He was a graduate of the California Maritime Academy and held a BSc in Marine Sciences. Capt. Cox attended the University of Washington in Seattle and California State University in San Francisco majoring in international business with courses in transportation, marketing and accounting.

Early in his career, Capt Cox served as deck officer on a variety of commercial merchant vessels and ships of the Military Sealift Command (MSC), part of the United States Navy before working the US Geological Survey in the Department of the Interior.

Roles as a marine consultant and ship’s officer followed for a variety of US government agencies, private shipping companies, marine surveyors, admiralty attorneys and naval architects.

Positions in the cruise sector followed including roles as master and captain at a range of cruise lines along with a range of senior and executive positions. These include senior vice president/general manager at Western Cruise Lines, Inc. and consultant for United States Cruises Inc.

Capt Cox was senior vice president at Admiral Cruises, Inc, which merged with Royal Caribbean in 1989.

He founded The Maritime Group, Inc (TMG) in 1990 in Seattle from where it expanded worldwide with offices across Europe, America and Asia. He was involved in numerous projects worldwide, especially in cruise and ferry operations and terminal and port development.

Capt Cox’s list of industry appointments included president of the Northwest Cruise Ship Association as well as the Alaska Steamship Association.

He was a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, The Marine Society of the City of New York, Society of Marine Consultants, Council of American Master Mariners, Interferry - International Marine Transit Association, Canadian Institute of Marine Engineers, National Maritime Historical Society and International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots.

Capt Cox was recogniszd with a Distinguished Alumni Award by the California Maritime Academy and was named Maritime Person of the Year by the Pacific North West Chapter of the Council of American Master Mariners (CAMM).

Capt Parrott assumed the mantle of interim TMG president and chairman following Capt Cox’s retirement in November 2024 and will remain in post until new appointments are made.



