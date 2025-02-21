Subscribe
Noatum Maritime, ASRY Establish Bahrain JV

February 21, 2025

Image Courtesy NM ASRY
Image Courtesy NM ASRY

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, offering a portfolio of maritime solutions, formed a joint venture (JV) with Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company (ASRY), the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility, for the provision of marine services in Bahrain.

The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard exclusively by leveraging Noatum Maritime’s operational expertise and modern fleet. It will then target external clients within Bahrain.

The JV’s initial operational scope includes towage and mooring, which will utilize existing vessels owned by Noatum Maritime. Commencing operations with 4 ASD tugs and a mooring boat, replacing ASRY’s current fleet and marine services, the JV will scale up to leverage the full suite of maritime solutions available through Noatum Maritime. Existing personnel will be retained to ensure seamless continuity of operations. The JV will drive operational efficiency, scalability, and industry best practices by integrating Noatum Maritime’s expertise in harbor towage, marine logistics, and offshore operations.

Although the business segment operates towage services in markets like Mauritius, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, it is its first international move with the full suite of marine services for Noatum Maritime.

Joint Venture

Logistics News

