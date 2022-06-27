Nearly $30 Million Allocated for Port of Oshawa Expansion

Canada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced close to $14 million for an export expansion project at the Port of Oshawa. As the recipient, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority is contributing $16 million, representing a total investment of almost $30 million.

With this investment, new infrastructure will be built to modernize operations in the port's main area and position it for growth. Other improvements planned at the port include expanding marine infrastructure, upgrading storage and container terminals, as well as extending and paving roads in the harbor. This project will also increase grain exports and improve the fluidity of deliveries.

"This project represents a major opportunity to increase capacity to import and export goods in and out of Ontario through the Port of Oshawa. By supporting the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, we will improve the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks and keep Canadian supply chains competitive," Alghabra said.

The Government of Canada, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains. The investments aim to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep Canadian supply chains competitive.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada. Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced.

Budget 2022 proposed $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks.