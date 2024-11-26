US Navy Aircraft Transits Taiwan Strait, China Responds

The U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday.



"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Separately, China's military said on Tuesday it deployed naval and air forces to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft that flew through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, denouncing the United States for trying to "mislead" the international community.



Around once a month, U.S. military ships or aircraft pass through or above the waterway that separates democratically governed Taiwan from China - missions that always anger Beijing. China claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan and says it has jurisdiction over the strait. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying the strait is an international waterway.

China's military criticized the flight as "public hype", adding that it monitored the U.S. aircraft throughout its transit and "effectively" responded to the situation.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the P-8A flew in a northerly direction through the strait and that the Taiwanese military monitored it, adding the "situation was as normal".

In April, China's military said it sent fighter jets to monitor and warn a U.S. Navy Poseidon in the Taiwan Strait, a mission that took place just hours after a call between the Chinese and U.S. defence chiefs.