HII Names Murphy as VP at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII announced today that Derek Murphy has been promoted to vice president of new construction aircraft carriers at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

In his new role, Murphy will have responsibility for all new construction aircraft carriers in production at the shipyard, including John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81).

“Derek brings extensive experience from his time in the Navy and both HII shipyards to his new role,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “I am confident in his steadfast commitment to our shipbuilders and the successful delivery of capability to the United States Navy.”

Starting his career with the company in 2002, prior to the HII spin-off from Northrop Grumman, Murphy served as an aviation program manager as part of the EA-6B and EA-18G programs. In 2007, he joined the Ingalls Shipbuilding division, where he held positions of increasing responsibility supporting the Mississippi shipyard’s portfolio. In 2020, he joined the Newport News Shipbuilding division, where he has served as program director on John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), responsible for all aspects of construction.

Murphy is a U.S. Navy veteran with 20 years of operational experience as a naval flight officer for carrier-based A-6E Intruder and EA-6B Prowler aircraft. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Eastern Michigan University.