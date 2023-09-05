PSA Mumbai Sets JNP Container Throughput Record

PSA Mumbai, one of the five container terminals operating at JNP, has set a record by handling 1,94,708 Twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in August 2023. This is the highest monthly container throughput ever handled by a single terminal in the entire JNP, surpassing the previous record of 1,90,709 TEU set in January 2018.

Since its inception in February 2018, PSA Mumbai has achieved a cumulative handling of 6 million TEU within a span of 5 years and 6 months. This has continued with a 37% year-on-year growth to date in 2023. Currently, PSA Mumbai accounts for 35% of the entire container traffic flowing through JNP and approximately 10% of India’s total container traffic.

The terminal began its Phase 2 capacity expansion on April 18, 2022, which involves the construction of an additional 1 km of quay (berth) and 44 hectares of stacking yard. This expansion will effectively double the terminal's existing current capacity, enabling it to handle 4.8 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the first quarter of 2025.