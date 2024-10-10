New Mobile Harbor Cranes Boost Efficiency at Iloilo

Two new mobile harbor cranes (MHCs) have entered operation at ICTSI’s Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) at Iloilo in the Philippines.

The cranes are the first of their kind on Panay Island.

Manufactured by Konecranes, each of the two new ESP.5 Gottwald MHCs has a reach of 46 meters and a lifting capacity of 100 tons. They will boost VCT's ability to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general, and project cargo in the region. The new technology is expected to streamline operations, leading to faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, improved safety and greater port efficiency.

The new MHCs are part of ICTSI's ongoing modernization plan f or VCT. Alongside the cranes, VCT has acquired new reach stackers, trailers, prime movers and empty container handlers. The terminal is also expanding its bulk operations with additional bagging machines, clamshells and mobile equipment. Additionally, VCT is building reefer stacks to meet the growing demand for refrigerated cargo.

VCT is ICTSI’s first operation in Central Philippines. In January 2024, the Philippine Ports Authority granted ICTSI a 25-year concession to operate and develop the Iloilo port into a modern and efficient trade gateway.



