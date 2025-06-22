Missile Strikes Close to Livestock Carrier

Ethical Farming Ireland has joined 21 other NGOs calling on EU Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi to suspend all shipments of livestock to Israel following the escalation in conflict with Iran.

The call comes after a missile struck Haifa close to a livestock carrier from Portugal carrying 8,000 sheep and hundreds of young bulls.

The organization recounts first-hand experience from Israel Against Live Shipments volunteers where port workers and truck drivers collecting the animals were seen to abandon them mid unloading to run to shelters when missiles are raining down.

“There are several livestock vessels heading to Haifa port from Romania and Portugal and just yesterday the Express M arrived from Romania with cattle from Romania and Ireland on board,” said Caroline Rowley, Director of Ethical Farming Ireland.

“Haifa port is in the middle of a strategic area under continuous missile fire from Iran. These animals are in extreme danger.”

Missile alerts from 18.06.25 including Haifa port and the quarantine area animals are taken to.





