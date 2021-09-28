28909 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 28, 2021

Miclyn Express Offshore Names New CEO

Darren Ang, CEO of Miclyn Express Offshore

Darren Ang, CEO of Miclyn Express Offshore

Singapore-based offshore vessel operator Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO) has appointed Darren Ang as CEO. 

Ang, who took over as CEO from Diederik DeBoer, has been with the company for 22 years.

Prior to becoming CEO, Ang served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Before this, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of the company from November 2016 to March 2019, and Chief Operating Officer from September 2007. 

In addition, Ang was employed as an Assistant Engineer at A.P. Moller, a Petroleum Surveyor at Det Norske Veritas, and a Marine Consultant at Bureau Veritas. 

He also worked at SvitzerWijsmuller from 1999, holding various positions in the company, including Operations Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager, until joining Express Offshore Transport (“EOT” a predecessor entity of MEO) in 2005.


Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Nicole LeBoeuf was appointed as the assistant administrator for Ocean Services and Coastal Zone Management. Photo courtesy NOAA

LeBoeuf Tapped as director of NOAA's National Ocean Service

 Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

International Field Engineer Propulsion Specialist

● Hoorn, Holland

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Engineering Supervisor

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Medical Staff - Ocean cruise

● United Kingdom

Electrical engineer

● ABERDEEN, United Kingdom
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int