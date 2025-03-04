Subscribe
Search

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

March 4, 2025

Incoming Manson CEO, James (Jim) McNally.
Incoming Manson CEO, James (Jim) McNally.

Manson Construction Co. (Manson) announced that James (Jim) McNally, previously Manson’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has assumed the role of President and CEO as of March 3, 2025.

“The Board of Directors unanimously approves of Mr. McNally taking the reins of Manson due to his excellent performance as COO and his long-time industry experience,” announces Frederick Paup, Manson Chairman of the Board. “He is indeed wicked smart, which any Rhode Islander understands is the highest of compliments.”

Since becoming COO in 2016, Mr. McNally has overseen the management of all seven Manson business units, as well as the company’s Equipment group, supporting the management of Manson’s national marine construction and dredging fleet.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding people that make up Manson,” Mr. McNally says. “I look forward to supporting the continuous development of the craft and staff talent that make this organization great.”

Former President and CEO John Holmes has retired after a 48-year career at Manson and remains on the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Holmes has watched the company grow from a family-owned northwest marine construction company to an employee-owned heavy civil marine construction and dredging contractor with operations spanning the nation. “Mr. Holmes has been the human embodiment of Manson’s core values of taking care of people, doing the right thing, and finding a better way,” Mr. Paup reflects. “His steady leadership, and just plain being a great person, have been a key ingredient to Manson’s success.”

  • Watch the recent Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast with Frederick Paup, Manson's Chairman of the Board:


People & Company News Dredging CEO

Related Logistics News

Knud E. Hansen announced that Javier Suárez succeeds Finn Wollesen Petersen as the company’s Managing Director. Image courtesy Knud E. Hansen

Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen
Image_Courtesy_Repsol

Repsol, IBS Software Team to Transform Logistics
Image courtesy DP World

DP World Hits Record @ Jebel Ali Port
Kristi McKenney Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

McKenney Tapped to Lead Port of Oakland
Copyright Björn Wylezich/AdobeStock

Only One Bid, DEME, for Argentina River Dredge Contract

Saverex NV Launches Takeover Bid for Exmar NV

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

Cable Incidents 'Exceptional' in Frequency, says Finnish Secret Service

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting

New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting

Rusagro to Export Sunflower Oil from St Petersburg

Rusagro to Export Sunflower Oil from St Petersburg

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russian Urals crude prices are falling in Indian ports according to traders
Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to increase Caspian CPC oil imports by 12% in March
BlackRock to buy CK Hutchison's stake in Panama port amid Trump pressure