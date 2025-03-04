McNally takes the Helm at Manson Construction

Manson Construction Co. (Manson) announced that James (Jim) McNally, previously Manson’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has assumed the role of President and CEO as of March 3, 2025.



“The Board of Directors unanimously approves of Mr. McNally taking the reins of Manson due to his excellent performance as COO and his long-time industry experience,” announces Frederick Paup, Manson Chairman of the Board. “He is indeed wicked smart, which any Rhode Islander understands is the highest of compliments.”



Since becoming COO in 2016, Mr. McNally has overseen the management of all seven Manson business units, as well as the company’s Equipment group, supporting the management of Manson’s national marine construction and dredging fleet.



“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding people that make up Manson,” Mr. McNally says. “I look forward to supporting the continuous development of the craft and staff talent that make this organization great.”



Former President and CEO John Holmes has retired after a 48-year career at Manson and remains on the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Holmes has watched the company grow from a family-owned northwest marine construction company to an employee-owned heavy civil marine construction and dredging contractor with operations spanning the nation. “Mr. Holmes has been the human embodiment of Manson’s core values of taking care of people, doing the right thing, and finding a better way,” Mr. Paup reflects. “His steady leadership, and just plain being a great person, have been a key ingredient to Manson’s success.”

Watch the recent Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast with Frederick Paup, Manson's Chairman of the Board:



