McDermott's CB&I Nets Another Philippines LNG Terminal Deal

McDermott's CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a contract by Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P) to build a second LNG storage tank and double-wall LNG bullet for AG&P's Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal called Philippines LNG (PLNG) in Batangas Bay, Philippines.

CB&I Storage Solutions was awarded the first LNG storage tank by AG&P earlier this year.

The additional scope includes a 1,200 cubic-meter shop-fabricated double-wall LNG bullet and a second 60,000 cubic-meter full containment steel LNG tank along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging, and commissioning activities.

Mechanical completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022 for the LNG bullet and the second quarter of 2024 for the second tank with purging and commissioning activities to follow. McDermott did not share the financial details of the award.



