Matson Promotes Ashton

U.S.-based ocean carrier Matson announced it has promoted Marc Ashton to the role of Director, Equipment, Vehicle and Reefer Operations.

Ashton will be responsible for planning and directing all container equipment positioning efforts, including container equipment fleet, equipment control, asset management, and inland logistics departments, throughout the Matson network. He will also manage Matson’s company-wide vehicle operations and all processes and systems related to automobiles, rolling stock and refrigerated cargo.

Ashton joined Matson in 1997 as superintendent, terminal operations in Oakland. Over the past 22 years, he has taken on positions of increasing responsibility in operations including vessel planning, vehicle and container operations and general manager, northern California operations.