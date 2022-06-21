Marlink, BV Partner to Promote Digital Integration, Connectivity

Marlink and Bureau Veritas (BV) signed an agreement to accelerate the delivery of cyber-secure digital tools and safety services in the maritime industry. The agreement links Marlink’s smart hybrid connectivity with the remote digital and safety services provided by BV. Having identified crossovers in their mutual customer base, the partners will collaborate to enable maritime stakeholders to more easily adopt cyber-strengthened digital tools and applications using the Marlink network.

To this end, the partners have put in place a working group to support shipowners around improving the cyber-security of vessel data collection and facilitating compliance with regulation. This will support remote and digital operation modes on a journey to smarter, remote and, ultimately, autonomous ships with zero-emission.