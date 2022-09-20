29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 20, 2022

Cal Maritime Names Golden Bear's First Female Captain

California State University Maritime Academy has appointed Samaro Bannister-Schneider to serve as interim captain of Training Ship Golden Bear (TSGB). Image courtesy Cal Maritime

California State University Maritime Academy has appointed Samaro Bannister-Schneider to serve as interim captain of Training Ship Golden Bear (TSGB). Image courtesy Cal Maritime

California State University Maritime Academy appointed Samaro Bannister-Schneider as interim captain of Training Ship Golden Bear (TSGB). Captain Bannister will serve as Cal Maritime’s first female TSGB captain.  

She is a 2000 graduate of Cal Maritime’s Marine Transportation (MT) program, and began her career on a fleet of Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) research vessels conducting survey operations. Soon after, she moved up to a larger fleet of vessels, the Watson Class LMSR RO-RO’s where she found her home. Captain Bannister spent more than14 years sailing the deep sea with Maersk Line Ltd and Ocean Ships Inc. in senior and junior positions. She worked in direct support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She has also served in senior positions for Joint Logistics Over the Sea (JLOTS) off Guatemala in 2007 and off Lynnhaven, Va. in 2008. She is a master mariner who holds an unlimited master's license, the highest grade of seafarer qualification.  

The last six years of Captain Bannister’s deep-sea service were spent as Commanding Officer of the USNS Soderman. In 2014, she moved shoreside to start a family and begin a new chapter.

Related News

© jonas weinitschke/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

Rejecting Chinese Bid Would Put Hamburg Port at Disadvantage, Mayor Says

 Michael C. Morgan, Ph.D., has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction, and he will also serve as deputy NOAA administrator. Photo courtesy NOAA

Morgan Confirmed as Deputy NOAA Administrator

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 © Genya / Adobe Stock

Suez Canal Authority to Raise Transit Fees by 15% in 2023

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int