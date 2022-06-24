28981 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Marine Propulsion: Matson Inks Deal Plus Option for ME-GI Retrofit

MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, will retrofit the MAN B&amp;W 7S90ME-C main engine aboard the Daniel K. Inouye – a 3,600 teu containership in the Matson fleet – to an MAN B&amp;W 7S90ME-GI type capable of operating on LNG and fuel oil. Photo courtesy MAN Energy Solutions/Matson

Matson Navigation Inc. and MAN Energy Solutions signed a contract for the retrofit of the main engine aboard its 2018-built containership Daniel K. Inouye. MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, will retrofit the 3,600 teu vessel’s MAN B&W 7S90ME-C engine to an MAN B&W 7S90ME-GI type capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil. The contract includes an option for a second vessel.

Operation on LNG is projected to reduce the Daniel K Inouye’s CO2 emissions by 24% with a maximum, guaranteed, ultra-low methane slip of between 0.20-0.28 g/kWh across the load envelope, according to MAN Energy Solutions

As part of the retrofit solution, MAN Energy Solutions will also provide a Pump and Vaporizer Unit (PVU), the preferred high-pressure pump and vaporizer for MAN B&W ME-GI engines, which will be integrated into the Daniel K Inouye’s Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS). The PVU pressurizes LNG to 300 bar and vaporizes the liquefied fuel to gaseous form for supply to the main engine. Furthermore, its control system is based on that of the MAN B&W ME-GI engine and thus offers seamless integration and high performance in gas-mode.

Post-retrofit, the Daniel K. Inouye is expected to continue to operate on trans-Pacific routes between the U.S. West Coast and Asia from mid-2023.

MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of other, alternative fuels such as LPG, methanol and ammonia.

