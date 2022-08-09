Cox Marine Charts U.S. Growth with Key Appointments

New Regional Director Doug Ross will lead CXO300 diesel outboard engine manufacturer’s expansion in North America with Sales Manager Chuck Gould in support.

Cox Marine announced two sales appointments in North America as it builds its regional team to drive business growth. Doug Ross was confirmed as Regional Sales Director, North America, to lead Cox Marine’s sales strategy, overseeing all business channels in the country and working closely with the U.S. distributors to stimulate growth.

Based in South Florida, Ross will build and support the strengthened regional sales team, which includes the second new appointment, Regional Sales Manager Chuck Gould. Current Cox Marine sales manager Bruce Woodfin has been confirmed as the new Aftersales Manager, North America, with the final team incorporating both Regional Sales Managers, Aftersales Managers, North America-based Technical / Warranty Manager, and Marketing Manager.

The appointments in the U.S. are the latest personnel announcements by Cox Marine as the company builds a global sales structure capable of responding to growing demand for the high-performance CXO300 diesel outboard engine. The British manufacturer has now progressed from engine development to full-scale product manufacturing, with a second shift now in place to increase production of the 300 hp engine as demand rises.