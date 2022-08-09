28995 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 9, 2022

Cox Marine Charts U.S. Growth with Key Appointments

L to R: Doug Ross, Chuck Gould & Bruce Woodfin. Image courtesy Cox Marine

L to R: Doug Ross, Chuck Gould & Bruce Woodfin. Image courtesy Cox Marine

New Regional Director Doug Ross will lead CXO300 diesel outboard engine manufacturer’s expansion in North America with Sales Manager Chuck Gould in support.

Cox Marine announced two sales appointments in North America as it builds its regional team to drive business growth. Doug Ross was confirmed as Regional Sales Director, North America, to lead Cox Marine’s sales strategy, overseeing all business channels in the country and working closely with the U.S. distributors to stimulate growth.

Based in South Florida, Ross will build and support the strengthened regional sales team, which includes the second new appointment, Regional Sales Manager Chuck Gould. Current Cox Marine sales manager Bruce Woodfin has been confirmed as the new Aftersales Manager, North America, with the final team incorporating both Regional Sales Managers, Aftersales Managers, North America-based Technical / Warranty Manager, and Marketing Manager.

The appointments in the U.S. are the latest personnel announcements by Cox Marine as the company builds a global sales structure capable of responding to growing demand for the high-performance CXO300 diesel outboard engine. The British manufacturer has now progressed from engine development to full-scale product manufacturing, with a second shift now in place to increase production of the 300 hp engine as demand rises.

Related News

Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

 (Image: MacGregor)

MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Visiting Instructor - 1 Semester; Fall 2022 in Marine Transportation

● SUNY Maritime College ● Bronx, NY, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Oil/Chemical experienced 2nd engineers

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Master

● Faststream ● NA

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int