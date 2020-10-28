28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2020

MarAd Awards $4m to Ports of Indiana

Image Courtesy Ports of Indiana

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded Ports of Indiana $4 million to make bulk cargo supply chain improvements by converting a vacant gravel yard into a multimodal storage facility at Burns Harbor.

The grant will fund construction of an 84,000-square-foot warehouse and a 1.65-acre storage pad in the east harbor arm. Public bidding is tentatively set for first quarter of 2022 with anticipated construction slated for spring of 2022.

“We greatly appreciate the funding for this conversion project, which will transform an open space into a necessary indoor area to house bulk cargoes that come through our port,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta E. Coda II.

The new project is part of $220 million in grant funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to improve port facilities in 16 states and territories as part of MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The Ports of Indiana has secured nearly $25 million in grant funding in recent years to make improvements.

“This new project will have a significant impact on the movement of cargo on our port property,” said Ian Hirt, port director of Port of Indiana-Burns. “It will also help reduce transportation and maintenance costs, environmental impacts and improve transportation safety.”

According to the Department of Transportation, the Port Infrastructure Development Program aims to support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure that the country’s freight transportation needs are met. The program provides planning, operational and capital financing, and project management assistance to improve their capacity and efficiency.

