28801 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 20, 2020

MARAD Accepting Applications for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education

© Idanupong / Adobe Stock

© Idanupong / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) said Tuesday it is accepting applications from eligible and qualified institutions to apply for a Centers of Excellence (CoE) designation, which will recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry.

“These educational institutions benefit America’s national security and economy by growing and strengthening our maritime workforce,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The CoE Program is a voluntary program administered by MARAD that recognizes and supports community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry. MARAD may enter cooperative agreements with designated COEs to advance recruitment and training of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, create new maritime career pathways, enhance employer-led maritime training practices, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of Maritime Administration vessels.

“Exciting career opportunities lie ahead for those entering the maritime field, and many of those new entrants will serve our nation directly, advancing both our national security as well as our nation’s continued economic recovery,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 provides the Secretary of Transportation with discretionary authority to designate eligible and qualified entities as CoEs. MARAD has developed and published comprehensive agency guidance on applying for CoE designation and how the CoE program will be administered, including eligibility requirements and selection criteria.

Eligible and qualified organizations can submit applications and supporting documents via electronic mail to CoEDMWTE@dot.gov and may also submit a copy by mail to U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration, Deputy Associate Administrator for Maritime Education and Training, Attention: CoE Designation Program,1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20590.

Additional information is available  by contacting Nuns Jain, Office of Strategic Sealift, at Nuns.Jain@dot.gov, (757) 322-5801, or Maritime Administration, Building 19, Suite 300, 7737 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23505.  

Related News

Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 © William / Adobe Stock

China Has Reportedly Banned Australian Coal Imports

 Image Courtesy Bosch Rexroth.

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int