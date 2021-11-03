28929 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 3, 2021

Manta NEO: New X Band Solid State Marine Radar

Hensoldt introduced its new Manta NEO X band radar system. Photo courtesy Hensoldt

Hensoldt introduced its new Manta NEO X band radar system for the commercial shipping market in Rotterdam @ Europort.

The Manta NEO X band radar -- designed for all types of ships from workboats up to tankers and cruise ships -- uses CHIRP pulse compression and beam sharpening technology, promising low through life costs as there is no magnetron to replace. Hensoldt UK specialist R&D teams create innovative navigation technologies for all types of commercial vessels.

The use of solid state technology allows for improved efficiency, and a rapid start-up, and the radar also features narrow horizontal beam widths for enhanced target separation, as well as Beam Sharpening to further improve target separation. 

The Manta NEO X band radar is compatible with Kelvin Hughes Multifunction Displays, including 22” and 26” Panel PC Display, 24″ and 27″ Manta NEO Smart Display and 32″, 43 and 55″ Manta NEO Navigation Display.

