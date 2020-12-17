Maersk Partners with Novo Nordisk on Cold Chain Logistics

Shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk announced Thursday it has signed a three-year cold chain logistics agreement with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk that covers transportation including ocean services and inland logistics.

The global agreement will enter effect from April 2021.

"Transporting pharmaceuticals on a global level is a demanding task with various complexities that require flexible and resilient supply chains as well as digital and eco-friendly solutions. This achievement showcases the rapid transformation of A.P. Moller - Maersk as a modern end-to-end logistics company with fully controlled assets," said Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and CEO Ocean and Logistics. A.P. Moller - Maersk.

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Novo Nordisk has chosen Maersk´s ECO Delivery to reduce the carbon footprint in transportation. The initiative uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels.

Rune Sylow, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Sourcing Novo Nordisk, said, "Our ambition of achieving zero environmental impact is a cornerstone of our aspiration to be a truly sustainable business. We consider A.P. Moller – Maersk to be the right global distribution partner to secure the steady, environmentally friendly delivery of our high-value shipments and we look forward to the collaboration."