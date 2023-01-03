Subscribe
Search

Maersk Completes Acquisition of Logistics Firm Martin Bencher

January 3, 2023

(Photo: Martin Bencher Group)
(Photo: Martin Bencher Group)

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announced it has completed its $61 million acquisition of Danish project logistics company Martin Bencher Group.

“With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy,” said Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe of Maersk.

Founded in 1997, the Aarhus, Denmark headquartered Martin Bencher Group is an asset-light logistics provider that specializes in project logistics, serving various industries such as oil & gas and renewables to paper mills and power plants. The firm has a presence in key locations globally through 31 offices in 23 countries, with almost 170 employees.

The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $61 million on a post-IFRS16 basis as announced in August 2022 assuming an unchanged foreign exchange rate. The enterprise value reflects an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.1 based on estimated post-IFRS16 EBITDA for full-year 2021.

Mergers & Acquisitions Logistcis

Related Logistics News

The New Lock at the Soo Artistic Rendering depicts how the Soo Locks will look once the New Lock at the Soo is complete in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (Image: USACE)

New Lock at the Soo Reauthorized in WRDA 2022 at $3.219...
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal Set for Upgrades
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

Port of Corpus Christi Gets $157.3 Million for Channel...
© Genya / Adobe Stock

Suez Canal Open to Foreign Investment, Sovereignty...
George Kruse (Photo: Manatee County Port Authority)

Kruse Elected Manatee County Port Authority Chairman
HGK Shipping has been the sole shareholder of BeKa HGK GmbH since 14 December 2022. (from left) Christian Möhrmann, CFO HGK Shipping, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, Managing Director BeKa HGK, Steffen Bauer, CEO HGK Shipping. Photo: HGK Shipping GmbH

HGK Shipping Acquires BeKa HGK GmbH


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News