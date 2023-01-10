Subscribe
Search

Maersk Announces New Executive Leadership Team

January 10, 2023

Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk (Photo: A.P. Moller - Maersk)
Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk (Photo: A.P. Moller - Maersk)

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk on Tuesday announced a new organizational structure and a new executive leadership team.

The changes are effective February 1, 2023 and follow the appointment of Vincent Clerc as CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk effective January 1, 2023.

"The business has executed well during the past years, and we have a highly engaged and competent global team ready for the next miles of our transformation, Clerc said. "We face a challenging global economic outlook, a softening market and at the same time our customers are looking to radically improve their supply chains to make them more resilient and agile. This creates urgent needs as well as unique opportunities. To navigate through and beyond this environment, we will intensify our focus on cost discipline and service quality while increasing customer centricity, and decision power in the front line."

The Executive Leadership Team will jointly own the execution of Maersk’s Integrator strategy and is composed to create strong alignment across the enterprise as well as clear ownership and accountability for key aspects of the next phase of Maersk’s strategy, the company said.

The new organizational structure is shaped around 15 roles and areas of responsibility:

  • Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk
  • Aymeric Chandavoine, President, Europe Region
  • Caroline Pontoppidan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & General Counsel
  • Ditlev Blicher, President, Asia Pacific Region
  • Henriette H. Thygesen, Chief Delivery Officer
  • Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer – Ocean
  • Karsten Kildahl, Chief Commercial Officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-Central Asia
  • Katharina Poehlmann, Head of Strategy
  • Keith Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals
  • Narin Phol, President, North America Region
  • Navneet Kapoor, Chief Technology & Information Officer
  • Patrick Jany, Chief Financial Officer
  • Rabab Boulos, Chief Infrastructure Officer
  • Rotem Hershko, Chief Product Officer – Logistics & Services
  • Silvia Ding, Head of Transformation
  • Susana Elvira Meire, Chief People Officer

"This team includes leaders with a long tenure within Maersk, and leaders with experience from outside the company, bringing increased diversity of thought, age, gender and nationality," Clerc said. "Together with the team, I look very much forward to continuing our strong momentum into the next phase of our strategy and I am excited to get to work in the new structure and together with all Maersk colleagues accelerate our business transformation."

Related Logistics News

Austal USA Vice President of Engineering, Tom Perrine, has retired after eight years of service with the company and over 40 years in the shipbuilding industry. Photo courtesy Austal USA

Tom Perrine, Austal VP of Engineering, Retires
(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
Image courtesy Bluebridge

StraitNZ Bluebridge Opts for Hogia Ferry Systems
(Photo: Van Oord)

LNG Hopper Dredge Vox Apolonia Delivered to Van Oord
(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Port Newark Container Terminal Commits to Propane
Photo Copyright Toby Manuput/The Pasha Group

Great Ships of '22: MV George III, LNG Containership


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
Ports
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

New Cargo Service Begins at Port Canaveral
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News