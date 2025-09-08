WR Logistics Appoints Miguel Salas as CEO for Spain

WR Logistics, a provider of project logistics solutions for large scale industrial and infrastructure projects, has appointed Miguel Salas as Chief Executive Officer for Spain, with immediate effect. This new position reinforces WR Logistics’ commitment to strengthening its presence in Southern Europe and advancing its global growth strategy.

Based in Madrid, Mr. Salas will lead WR Logistics’ operations in Spain, overseeing project delivery, customer engagement, and market development across the company’s core service areas of project logistics and heavy lift. His role will focus on aligning execution with the needs of industrial clients in sectors such as oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, and engineering, while building strong connections with WR Logistics’ network across Europe, the Middle East, CIS, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Mr. Salas brings international experience in project logistics, with senior roles at AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, TIBA, GAC Group, NMT Projects, Geodis Wilson, and Ceva Logistics. Over his career he has developed and delivered complex transport solutions for major industrial projects, working across markets in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

“Joining WR Logistics at this exciting stage of its growth is a great opportunity to contribute my experience and build on the company’s strong track record in precision driven project logistics,” said Mr. Salas. “My focus will be on delivering reliable outcomes for clients and expanding WR Logistics’ presence in Spain as a vital link in the company’s global network.”