Oil Loadings Resume from Russia's Port of Novorossiisk After Storm

December 28, 2023

Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have resumed after being suspended due to a storm on Dec. 27, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The port will likely be able to ship all the crude volumes scheduled for December, as the weather has improved, the sources added.

Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended on Wednesday. CPC Blend exports via the nearby terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed the same day.

December loadings from Novorossiisk were revised down to 1.72 million metric tons from 2.14 million to make way for postponed November exports following earlier bad weather, shipping and trading sources said.

Severe storms in the Black Sea region have repeatedly disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

