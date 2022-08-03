28993 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 3, 2022

Lloyd's of London's Hiscox to provide insurance for Ukraine grain corridor

© Elena / Adobe Stock

© Elena / Adobe Stock

Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss.

The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime, following a deal brokered by Ankara and the United Nations, safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday and is due to be inspected on Wednesday.

Trade body the Lloyd's Market Association last month said a consortium could be formed to provide cover for grain shipments.

The consortium had not yet been finalized, Aki Hussain told Reuters by phone.

"We have committed our support to the Lloyd's market-led initiative," he said.

"We are very supportive of it."

Lloyd's insurer Ascot and broker Marsh have already launched a separate facility to provide up to $50 million in cover for grain shipments from Ukraine.

Hiscox, one of the biggest players in the Lloyd's commercial insurance market, had insured some ships which are stuck in Ukrainian ports but has received no claims so far, Hussain said.

Hiscox said its losses from Ukraine and Russia were $48 million net of reinsurance, a slight increase from a $40 million estimate made in May. 

The insurer's shares plunged 7.6%, making it the worst performer in the FTSE mid-cap index, after it reported a pretax loss of $107 million in the first half due to a steep decline in the value of its investment portfolio.

Hiscox posted a profit of $133 million in the first half of 2021.

Hiscox recorded an investment loss of $214 million, compared with a profit of $62 million a year earlier, it said in a trading statement.

However, the insurer's underwriting performance was strong. It reported a combined ratio - a key measure of underwriting profitability - of 91.3% compared with 93.1% a year earlier. A level below 100% indicates a profit.

Hiscox had raised premiums by around 8% in the London commercial insurance market, 13% in reinsurance and 6% to 7% in its retail business, Hussain said.

KBW analysts described the results as a "mixed bag", but reiterated their "market perform" rating on the stock.


(Reuters - Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

Related News

Brian Png, Team Manager for The Swedish Club's Singapore office (Photo: The Swedish Club)

The Swedish Club Opens Singapore Office

 Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 © Joe / Adobe Stock

Inside the St. Lawrence Seaway's Growing Economic Importance

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintendent

● Bismark Maritime Ltd ● Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int