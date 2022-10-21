29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 21, 2022

Liverpool Port Workers to Strike for Another Two Weeks

© Paul / Adobe Stock

© Paul / Adobe Stock

Workers at a Liverpool port, owned by Peel Ports Group, will go on strike from Monday for two weeks after talks with the port operating company broke down due to disagreements over increase in pay, UK's Unite union said on Friday.

Peel Ports' board has continued to deny workers a pay rise while its profits soared, Unite said, adding that "any chance to halt the industrial action has been lost after Peel Ports board intervened to stop the deal, which had been agreed in principle, from going ahead."

Nearly 600 dock workers at the Liverpool port went on strike from Oct. 11 and to Oct. 17 in a dispute over pay, after earlier striking for two weeks in September.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Related News

Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 Robert Steen Kledal - Credit: Survitec

Survitec Names New CEO

 © engel.ac / Adobe Stock

EU Warned Germany Against Chinese Port Investment

 Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 © petert2 / Adobe Stock

Transnet Agrees Wage Deal with Majority Labor Union

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

ETO

● Faststream ● KSA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int