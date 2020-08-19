LISCR Expands Its Leadership Team

The Liberian Registry said it has augmented its leadership team to help keep pace with nearly 12% over the last 12 months. The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has added to its ranks Thomas Klenum as Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations, and Reynaldo Garibaldi as Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations and South America.

Klenum, based at the Registry’s headquarters, is in charge of the Regulations and Standards, Investigations, and Fleet Security and Certifications Divisions. Klenum joins the headquarters team after spending the last six years within the Registry and its group of companies in Europe. While in that role, he served as Technical Director and represented Liberia at IMO, spearheaded many technical projects, and represented the Registry in numerous industry forums globally. This follows a twenty-year career as a senior executive in Lloyd's Register where he was General Manager and Principal Surveyor in the U.K., Denmark, and China.

Working closely with Klenum is Garibaldi, who will divide his time between the headquarters office and the Registry’s Panama branch. With over 25 years of experience, Garibaldi started his career as a deck officer before coming ashore and working for the Panamanian Maritime Authority, 10 years of which were spent in their New York office. While there, he was a surveyor a PSC specialist, attended IMO committees and subcommittees, was integral in the implementation of ISM and ISPS, and led major casualty investigations, and held the rank of Chief of Navigation and Maritime Safety after acting as IMO auditor and Technical Manager.

Chief Operating Officer of LISCR, Alfonso Castillero said, “Adding Thomas and Reynaldo was needed for many reasons, one of which is due to our huge growth. Since July 2019, Liberia has grown by over 18 million gross Tons, that’s almost 12% in one year. . . With this growth comes the need to augment the team to ensure fleet safety, and service delivery.”

The announcement follows the establishment of the Liberian Registry’s LNG and Offshore leadership, the opening of offices in Oslo, Imabari, and Houston, and the appointment of key Regional Compliance Managers in U.S. ports.