28811 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, November 13, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 12, 2020

Lindblad Expeditions Names Goodman CCO/CMO

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. named David Goodman as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, effective November 9, 2020.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. named David Goodman as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, effective November 9, 2020.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. named David Goodman as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, effective November 9, 2020.  

Goodman spent more than years running divisions of global multi-media organizations, overseeing revenue, marketing, content creation, production, product/technology, distribution and oversight of some of the world’s most recognizable brands and properties. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital Development at Sotheby's.

Under his leadership, Goodman was the chief architect of Sotheby's digital strategy, which resulted in record online traffic; the creation of a global and "mobile first," discovery, registration, bidding and buying platform; a global publishing and content creation/audience platform; and apps for the iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV (named one of Apple's "Best New Apps" when launched).  He also created the award winning "Treasures From Chatsworth," a 13-part series and live exhibition; new sales categories, and the creation and implementation of sophisticated internal/external advertising, insight and analytics programs.

In his new role at Lindblad, Mr. Goodman will be responsible for all revenue production and will lead marketing, sales, digital product development and strategic partnerships.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and look to reactivate in 2021, David Goodman will be a very meaningful addition to our leadership team.  Lindblad Expeditions was on a solid growth trajectory prior to the pandemic and intends to continue on an aggressive growth plan in 2021 and beyond.  David’s skills and background will add immeasurably in building the marketing and sales platform that will fuel that growth,” stated Sven Lindblad, President and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

Goodman will be based at Lindblad’s headquarters in New York.  


Related News

Photo: JSC Shipyard Yantar

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

VIDEO: SkillGrader Takes Officer, Crew Skills Assessment to the Next Level

 Corpower Ocean Portugal Managing Director Miguel Silva.

Silva Tapped to Lead Corpower Ocean Portuguese Ops

 MV Lae Chief is the first out of three 2,750TEU newbuilds that will be deployed on Swire Shipping’s NAX service. Its sister vessels, MV Noumea Chief and MV Suva Chief, are expected to be deployed into service in 2021. Image: Swire Shipping

Swire Shipping Deploys MV Lae Chief on (NAX) Service

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ships Agency Operations Manager, West Gulf Coast

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Marine Operations Manager

● Mexico

Marine Products Port Service Engineer

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service ● Los Angeles, California

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int