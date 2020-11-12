Lindblad Expeditions Names Goodman CCO/CMO

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. named David Goodman as its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, effective November 9, 2020.

Goodman spent more than years running divisions of global multi-media organizations, overseeing revenue, marketing, content creation, production, product/technology, distribution and oversight of some of the world’s most recognizable brands and properties. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital Development at Sotheby's.

Under his leadership, Goodman was the chief architect of Sotheby's digital strategy, which resulted in record online traffic; the creation of a global and "mobile first," discovery, registration, bidding and buying platform; a global publishing and content creation/audience platform; and apps for the iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV (named one of Apple's "Best New Apps" when launched). He also created the award winning "Treasures From Chatsworth," a 13-part series and live exhibition; new sales categories, and the creation and implementation of sophisticated internal/external advertising, insight and analytics programs.

In his new role at Lindblad, Mr. Goodman will be responsible for all revenue production and will lead marketing, sales, digital product development and strategic partnerships.

“As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and look to reactivate in 2021, David Goodman will be a very meaningful addition to our leadership team. Lindblad Expeditions was on a solid growth trajectory prior to the pandemic and intends to continue on an aggressive growth plan in 2021 and beyond. David’s skills and background will add immeasurably in building the marketing and sales platform that will fuel that growth,” stated Sven Lindblad, President and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

Goodman will be based at Lindblad’s headquarters in New York.





