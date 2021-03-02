28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 2, 2021

Liebherr STS Container Crane for the Port of Alicante

Photo Courtesy Liebherr

Photo Courtesy Liebherr

Liebherr Container Cranes delivered a ship to shore (STS) container crane to Terminales Maritimas Del Sureste S.A (TMS) in the Port of Alicante, Spain.

The crane has an outreach of 46.9 m, a span of 15.24 m, and a lift height of 36 m with a SWL of 50 tonnes under single lift spreader, and will form a key part of the port extension project operated by TMS under a concession provided by the Alicante Port Authority. 

Following the contract award in Q3 2019, the crane was designed and built in Ireland by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd.

All terminal equipment at TMS is linked to the control center for quality assurance and to guarantee performance in operations. Likewise, the Liebherr crane features a remote crane management system allowing for remote assistance, service and diagnostics. For TMS safety is an important consideration at their facility. The new Liebherr STS features a traffic light system for controlled traffic flow, laser and mechanical crane to crane anti collsion systems, ulatrasonic anti collision systems for gantry travel as well as laser boom to vessel anti collision and sill beam protection systems.

