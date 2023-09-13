Subscribe
Search

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure

September 13, 2023

Credit: Wilding/AdobeStock
Credit: Wilding/AdobeStock

Four major oil ports in Libya have reopened after shutting down on Saturday because of the powerful storm that swept the country, killing thousands of people, port agent Al Omran International Maritime Agencies said on Wednesday. 

The eastern ports of Brega, Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf opened on Tuesday and the port of Zueitina opened on Wednesday morning, Al Omran said. 

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent firming around a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier, as the market balanced supply concerns over the port shutdowns and OPEC+ production cuts against the global economic outlook. 

A single buoy mooring (SBM) at Es Sidra was shut for maintenance last week after a leak, two traders told Reuters. 

Maintenance teams are still trying to fix the leak, a shipping source added. 


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)

Ports Coastal/Inland Africa

Related Logistics News

Kent Britton (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi Promotes CFO Kent Britton to CEO
Source: IADC

IADC Presents Best Practices for Responsible Dredging...
Stephanie Dominguez Walton and Jahmese Myres (Photos: port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland welcomes two new commissioners
Source: ERMA First

DNV Recognizes New Energy Saving Device from ERMA First
Credit to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

MPA Calls for Electric Harbor Craft Charging Point...
Harun Duzgoren, Regional Chief Operating Officer for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services Appoints Regional CEO for the...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Battle Heats Up for Hamburg Port Operator as MSC Makes $1.4 Billion Offer

Battle Heats Up for Hamburg Port Operator as MSC Makes $1.4 Billion Offer

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure

Libyan Oil Ports Reopen after Storm Forced Closure

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Vancouver RTG Crane to be Powered by Fuel Cell

Panama Canal to Further Reduce Daily Transits if Drought Continues

Panama Canal to Further Reduce Daily Transits if Drought Continues

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News