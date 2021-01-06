28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 6, 2021

Libya's Hariga Oil Port Loading Blocked by Sit-in Guards

Trader Unipec's Olympic Fighter was due to load the one million barrel cargo, according to a local shipping agent./ Image by: Claudio Ritossa - MarineTraffic.com (file photo)

Trader Unipec's Olympic Fighter was due to load the one million barrel cargo, according to a local shipping agent./ Image by: Claudio Ritossa - MarineTraffic.com (file photo)

Petroleum facilities guards at Libya's eastern Hariga oil terminal have delayed the loading of a one million-barrel cargo as they press salary demands, the port's manager said on Wednesday.

The guards at Hariga, where Mesla and Sarir grades are loaded, have been staging a sit-in, which continued on Wednesday morning, according to one of the guards and port manager Rajab Sahnoun.

They say they will block crude exports until their demands over unpaid salaries are met.

Trader Unipec's Olympic Fighter was due to load the one million barrel cargo, according to a local shipping agent.

There was no immediate comment from the National Oil Corporation, which manages production and exports across Libya.

Libya's oil production staged a rapid recovery late last year after an eight-month blockade of ports and fields by eastern-based forces ended.

However, the lifting of the blockade was linked to complex negotiations to resolve Libya's political and military divisions that have made slow progress in recent weeks.

Petroleum facilities guards are tasked with protecting ports and fields but have often disrupted production in recent years as they push financial demands or political grievances.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Ron Bousso and Ahmad Ghaddar Writing by Aidan Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)

Related News

© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Rising Capesize, Panamax Rates Buoy Baltic index

 © tchara/AdobeStock

BIMCO’s Shipping Number of the Week: US imports Christmas Tree Lighting Sets Imports Up 3%

 © eyetronic / Adobe Stock

Global Cargo Logjam Deepens

 Ever Forever is the sixth containership of Evergreen Line’s F-type series. Built at the Geoje Shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries, its twin-island hull design broadens the view from the navigation bridge and increases cargo loading capacity. (Photo: Evergreen Line)

Evergreen Takes Delivery of Two 12,000 TEU Ships

 Alfa Laval PureBallast connectivity. Photo: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Melds BWMS and Connectivity for MPC Container Ships ASA

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int