Liberian Registry Hires Boyle as VP, Fleet Performance

The Liberian Registry announced that Commander Jason Boyle, United States Coast Guard-retired, has been hired as the Vice President of Fleet Performance of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) at Headquarters in Dulles, VA.

Boyle recently retired after 20 years in the United States Coast Guard (USCG) where he last served as the Chief, Port State Control division at USCG Headquarters. In this role at USCG headquarters, CDR Boyle was in charge of directing and implementing safety, security, environmental and cybersecurity policy for the USCG’s Port State Control program and engaged international stakeholders via the International Maritime Organization.