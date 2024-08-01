Lerwick Port Authority Advances New Capital Projects

Lerwick Port Authority announced it is seeking consents for a series of new capital projects in the latest phase of development planned for Shetland’s principal commercial harbor.

License applications and scoping reports are being submitted to Marine Scotland to meet consenting requirements following the recent approval of these plans by the Port Authority's board.

“These early-stage steps align with our long-established proactive approach to the port’s continuing evolution,” said Board Chair John Henderson. “The projects will benefit users across all sectors and sustain and encourage economic activity in Shetland.”

The applications, which will be processed by Marine Scotland, a Scottish Government department, will be available for public consultation rounds.

Port Authority Chief Executive, Captain Calum Grains, said, “We have applied to Marine Scotland for a license for a capital dredging project, which will be the key to future quayside developments. The investment will support the fishing, cruise, and energy sectors and increase our capabilities to handle larger vessels.”

The dredging project aims to deepen and widen the North Ness Channel, improve access to Mair’s Pier, and approaches to the port’s Gremista area. It includes quayside deepening at the energy-related deep-water Dales Voe Base and small-scale enabling works for the future Ultra-Deep-Water Quay. Dredging is anticipated to commence in 2025, subject to financing, suitable tenders, and the availability of equipment.

The authority has already submitted a scoping report to Marine Scotland to understand the requirements for a future Environmental Impact Assessment and Harbor Revision Order related to the planned Ultra-Deep-Water Quay at Dales Voe, which will provide unique UK capabilities for energy industries. Quay works could begin in 2027 or 2028.

Additionally, a marine license application is being prepared for the construction of a small breakwater at the Gremista marina entrance, expected in 2024 or early 2025. This breakwater is required before redevelopment in the Arlanda/Gremista area to support the pelagic sector, which will also necessitate an application to Marine Scotland.

Captain Grains said, “The combination of projects ushers in another significant phase in the development of Lerwick Harbor and reflects our commitment to invest in supporting current port users and new opportunities.”