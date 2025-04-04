Oil Leak at Malaysian Terminal Contained as Clean-Up Op Begins

The Johor Port Authority has informed the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) that the oil leak at Langsat Terminal has stopped and that the spill clean-up at the site is ongoing.

On April 3, an oil patch was sighted in the eastern Johor Strait off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin.

Three patrol craft from the MPA and an oil spill response craft have been deployed to survey the area and carry out mitigation efforts.

The Johor Port Authority confirmed an oil spill incident within the Langsat Terminal in Johor. The leak was later stepped, and the clean-up operations for the oil patch off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin and along Changi Beach are ongoing.

As a precautionary measure, booms will be deployed at Chek Jawa Wetlands in Pulau Ubin to protect the biodiversity-sensitive areas. The Singapore Food Agency is also working with fish farms in the East Johor Straits to take the necessary preventive measures.

Drones and satellite imagery have been activated to monitor the surrounding waters for any additional oil patches.

An additional oil recovery system – the Marine Oil Sweeper – has also been deployed off Pulau Ubin and is on standby in case other oil patches at sea are detected.

No other oil patches at sea and ashore have been sighted at this time, MPA said, as it continues to monitor the situation with other partner agencies.