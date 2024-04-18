Subscribe
ONE Launches Green Shipping Solution ONE LEAF+

April 18, 2024

Source: ONE
Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched a reduced emissions shipping service ONE LEAF+ which offers customers the opportunity to proactively manage their own emissions and minimize environmental impact across the value chain.

ONE LEAF+ offers:

• Reduced Carbon Footprint: ONE will deploy regulation-compliant alternative fuels on designated vessels, allowing customers to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions on their shipments with ONE.

• Added Transparency: With ONE LEAF+, customers will receive certification indicating the CO2e savings verified by an independent third-party verifier for their shipments with ONE, empowering them to track their progress towards sustainability goals.

• Enhanced Partnerships: ONE will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners committed to sustainability initiatives.

ONE LEAF+ stands for Low Emission-Able Freight. The “+” symbolizes the advancement that ONE anticipates from decarbonizing the supply chain. To calculate customer’s existing emissions, ONE employs the industry-standard Clean Cargo Working Group methodology managed by Smart Freight Centre.

ONE’s biofuel selection criteria is to use only regulation-compliant fuels. Concurrently, ONE employs Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) feedstock, which generates about 84% less well-to-wake CO2e emissions considering B100 compared to Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). 

UCOME is a second-generation biofuel made from used cooking oil which meets the EU RED definition of waste or residue. UCOME is a type of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), which follows more stringent criteria. ONE’s process and methodology are certified by ClassNK.
Customers purchasing ONE LEAF+ will receive an annual certificate certifying the volume of their GHG savings. The following standards will be applicable to all certificates issued under ONE LEAF+:

• ISO 14064-3:2019 (Specification with guidance for the verification and validation of greenhouse gas statements)

• ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases carbon footprint of products)

• 2023 Global Logistics Emissions Council Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting V3.0.

“At ONE, we are fully committed to our target in achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.” said Gilberto Santos, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Service Management at ONE. “The launch of ONE LEAF+ underscores our commitment to sustainability and provides our customers with the tools and transparency they need to make informed choices about their Scope 3 GHG emissions.”

