ICS Launches eLearning Academy

October 2, 2024

Copyright WrightStudio/AdobeStock
The world of maritime education and training continues to evolove, with the announcement last month that Lloyd's Register had acquired Ocean Technologies Group, and the announcement today that the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) launches its ICS Academy to provide on-the-go access to practical e-learning to help shipping companies ensure best practices and regulatory compliance on board.  

The courses that will feature on the ICS Academy have been specifically designed to complement ICS Publications, giving crew access to on board procedures and training that work together seamlessly.

“The launch of the ICS Academy is very exciting and fills a gap in the market for e-learning solutions," said Guy Platten, Secretary General, ICS. "As an organization we have long produced best practice guides through our ICS Publications and this is the next evolutionary step. What sets our e-learning solution apart is that it is globally applicable to all ship types and is regularly updated to meet the changing needs of the shipping industry.”  

The new courses have interactive content enabling seafarers to apply practical guidance to real-life scenarios on board. The ICS Academy has been designed with a user-friendly management system making it easy for training managers to monitor learners’ progress, and for seafarers to complete e-learning, all within the ICS Academy. Certificates are issued for every course a learner completes and are accessible at any time on a learner’s ICS Academy account.  

To kickstart the launch, the first course available is ‘Helicopter Operation Procedures for Ships’, which aligns with guidance in the industry standard ICS publication ‘Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations’, the sixth edition of which is also now available to pre-order ahead of its official launch in January 2025.  

Two further courses, on ‘Operating the Engine Under Low Loads’ and ‘Preparing for Inspections in the Engine Room’, which support the ICS publication ‘Engine Room Procedures Guide’, will be launched later this year. All ICS Publications are available in print and digital formats.  \

