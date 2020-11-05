28807 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 5, 2020

ONE to Launch New Europe-West Africa Service

Singapore-based container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) is to launch a new weekly Europe - West Africa Service (EWX) commencing in February 2021.

ONE said the port rotation is subject to change, but is currently planned as follows: Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Tangier – Dakar – Tema – Abidjan – Hamburg.

By calling at Algeciras and Tangier ports, ONE will provide transhipment connections linking West Africa from areas such as the Mediterranean, North America and Asia.

