ONE to Launch New Europe-West Africa Service

Singapore-based container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) is to launch a new weekly Europe - West Africa Service (EWX) commencing in February 2021.

ONE said the port rotation is subject to change, but is currently planned as follows: Hamburg – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Tangier – Dakar – Tema – Abidjan – Hamburg.

By calling at Algeciras and Tangier ports, ONE will provide transhipment connections linking West Africa from areas such as the Mediterranean, North America and Asia.