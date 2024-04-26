Kruger Named President of Austal USA

The Austal USA Board of Directors has elected Michelle Kruger as Austal USA President. She has been serving as interim president since August 2023.

Kruger joined Austal USA in 2022 as the vice president of global services and support. In that role she led Austal USA’s ship repair and warranty efforts including the development of business strategy and strategic alliances. She also oversaw the stand up of Austal USA’s San Diego repair yard including the delivery of a purpose-built 9000-tonne capacity dry dock.

Kruger is a marine engineer with more than 25 years of maritime industry experience in new construction, repair, and maintenance operations.

Before joining Austal USA, she held a number of leadership positions across General Dynamics including Electric Boat where she supported the Virginia-class submarine program and led strategic business development activities. At General Dynamics NASSCO she was director of outfitting and led international benchmarking efforts that contributed to facility upgrades maximizing outfitting on the ground, and was director of repair administration. While at NASSCO she was promoted to vice president, new construction planning. She subsequently moved to General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) where she was vice president of operations and led a team of 4,000 building U.S. Navy DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Kruger earned a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, was commissioned into the U.S. Navy reserves in 1987, and earned a master’s degree in marine engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1995.