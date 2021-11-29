Kristoffersen to Become CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Norwegian/Swedish RoRo shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen on Monday named Lasse Kristoffersen as its CEO. Kristoffersen will start in his new role no later than June 1, 2022, the company said.

Rune Bjerke, Chair of the Board:"We are very pleased to welcome Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen. With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage, for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors, and other shareholders."

Kristoffersen joins Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA from the role of President and CEO in Torvald Klaveness, a role he has held since 2011.

Before that, he was Head of Specialized Dry Bulk activities in the same company. Before Klaveness, he worked for 11 years in DNV. He holds a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from NTNU.

"I look forward to joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen and to become part of its excellent team. I am impressed by the global impact the company has and see exciting opportunities for the company in the years to come. In a world that is decarbonizing and digitalizing, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well-positioned to continue creating new and sustainable solutions,” says Kristoffersen.

The Board has conducted a thorough, global search process to fill the position. Kristoffersen brings a wealth of experience from shipping, logistics, technology, sustainability and safety – a quite unique combination we believe makes him particularly suited to lead Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” says Bjerke.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen also thanked to CFO Torbjørn Wist, who assumed the role of acting CEO in March 2021, after the previous CEO Craig Jasienski stepped down. Wist will continue to hold the role of acting CEO until Lasse Kristoffersen starts, no later than 1 June 2022.

"Torbjørn will be an important partner for the new CEO and ensure continuity in the company’s direction. With the strong quarterly results, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is well positioned for the future,” said Bjerke.



